UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Phase Of Kafaalat Payments Launched Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 20 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 01:30 PM

Second phase of Kafaalat payments launched today

Beneficiaries will be able to access the payment at biometric ATMs & bank branches after having received messages of payments from 8171.

ISALAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2021) The second phase of Kafaalat payments have been launched today in the Federal capital.

The Beneficiaries will be able to access the payment at biometric ATMs & bank branches after having received message of payment from 8, 171.

Taking to Twitter, the federal government wrote “Second phase of Kafaalat payments launched today. Beneficiaries will be able to access the payment at biometric ATMs & bank branches after having received messages of payment from 8171.#EhsaasKafaalat

The government further said: “Ehsaas Survey underway. As survey progresses, payments will continue till June this year.

Even for those enrolled in June,a full payment of Rs. 12000 will be made. #EhsaasKafaalat,”.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Sania Nishtar said that the deserving people were their targets and they had tried their best to make it limited only to the needy people for their social protection and welfare.

Ehsaas program has widely been appreciated not only in Pakistan but across the world after Benazir Income Support Programme. Many needy and deserving people even the students from the financially poor background could apply for financial assistance for their needs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Poor Twitter Bank June From Government Best

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Tunisia’s P ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Manufacturer Completed Construction of Soy ..

8 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace to open reg ..

16 minutes ago

Russia Records Less Than 15,000 Cases in Past 24 H ..

17 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on revo ..

31 minutes ago

German Defense Ministry Pushing for Reform of 'Und ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.