ISALAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2021) The second phase of Kafaalat payments have been launched today in the Federal capital.

The Beneficiaries will be able to access the payment at biometric ATMs & bank branches after having received message of payment from 8, 171.

Taking to Twitter, the federal government wrote "Second phase of Kafaalat payments launched today. #EhsaasKafaalat

The government further said: “Ehsaas Survey underway. As survey progresses, payments will continue till June this year.

Even for those enrolled in June,a full payment of Rs. 12000 will be made. #EhsaasKafaalat,”.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Sania Nishtar said that the deserving people were their targets and they had tried their best to make it limited only to the needy people for their social protection and welfare.

Ehsaas program has widely been appreciated not only in Pakistan but across the world after Benazir Income Support Programme. Many needy and deserving people even the students from the financially poor background could apply for financial assistance for their needs.