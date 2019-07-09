Second Russia-India Strategic Economic Dialogue to Start in New Delhi

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The second Russia-India Strategic Economic Dialogue will start in New Delhi on Tuesday and will last for two days.

The dialogue is organized by the National Institution for Transforming India, Russian Center for Strategic Research, and Department of Asia, Africa and Latin America of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development.

The dialogue will focus on key spheres of bilateral cooperation, including transport, agriculture, support of small and medium businesses, digital transformation, industrial cooperation and tourism.

The first Strategic Economic Dialogue between Russia and India was held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg last November. It brought together key business figures and government officials from Russia and India to discuss development of bilateral ties in trade, investment, technology and industry.