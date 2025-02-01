Open Menu

SECP Achieves Highest Number Of Company Incorporation In A Single Month

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 07:40 PM

SECP achieves highest number of company incorporation in a single month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has achieved a historic milestone by incorporating the highest-ever number of companies i.e. 3,442 in a single month, reflecting a 39% increase compared to the monthly average of the previous year.

This unprecedented achievement reflects SECP’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment and promoting ease of doing business in Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

During the month of January, 2025, SECP registered companies across diverse sectors, with a significant concentration in key industries.

The Information Technology (IT) and e-commerce sectors saw the largest growth, adding 652 new companies. The trading sector followed with 463 new companies, services with 411 new companies, Real Estate Development & Construction recorded 311 new companies.

Tourism and Transport with 242, food and Beverages with 158, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical with 233, Fuel & Energy with 81, education with 124, Mining and Quarrying with 119, Marketing and Advertisement with 86, Textile with 79, Corporate Agricultural Farming with 73 new registrations.

Other sectors contributing to this growth included Auto and Allied, Power Generation, sports and Allied, Tobacco etc. with 650 new companies.

Additionally, the incorporation trend highlights the growing preference for different types of business structures. Private companies accounted for 58% of the total new registrations, while single member companies represented 38%. The remaining 4% included unlisted companies, non-profit organizations, trade organizations and LLPs.

SECP’s continued digital transformation, simplified registration processes, and facilitative regulatory framework have played a crucial role in achieving this milestone.

The surge in company registrations is a testament to Pakistan’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem and the increasing confidence of investors in the country's regulatory framework.

The SECP remains committed to supporting business growth through ongoing reforms and digitization initiatives, ensuring seamless company incorporation and compliance processes.

