UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SECP Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 ISMS Certification

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:22 PM

SECP achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 ISMS certification

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has secured Phase2 of International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has secured Phase2 of International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS).

The certification testifies that the information handling and security (Physical & Environmental Protection) at its all departments has been managed in accordance with globally accepted standards and protocols.

The ISO 27001 is the international standard which is recognized globally for managing risks to the security of information. An independent international audit firm, M/s. Resource Inspection Canada Incorporated (RICI) validated and certified SECP's compliance with this standard.

The audit adopts a process-based approach for establishing, implementing, operating, monitoring, maintaining, and improving of ISMS.

ISO/IEC 27001 is the most widely used information security standard prepared and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world's largest developer of voluntary international standards. It includes requirements on how to implement, monitor, maintain, and continually improve an Information Security Management System (ISMS) within the context of the organization and its business needs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Business Canada All

Recent Stories

MoHAP exempts volunteers of the COVID-19 inactivat ..

29 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 43,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews KHDA&#039;s preparatio ..

2 hours ago

Over 25 countries to participate in ‘Virtual Tol ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak applauds graduates at ..

2 hours ago

Samsung Unveils Five New Power Devices in the Gala ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.