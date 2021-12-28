UrduPoint.com

SECP Adopt Regulatory Guillotine To Review Old Regulations: Chairman SECP

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

SECP adopt regulatory guillotine to review old regulations: Chairman SECP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Chairman Aamir Khan on Tuesday said that SECP adopted method of regulatory guillotine to review old regulations.

He made these comments at the inauguration of SECP's facilitation desk at Lahore Tax Bar, the first of its kind at any Tax Bar, said a press release issued by SECP here.

Chairman SECP, Aamir Khan said that documentation of the economy is vital for economic progress and building a vibrant corporate sector.

SECP has adopted the method of regulatory guillotine to review and simplify old regulations and eliminate those that are no longer needed. It results in economically-significant regulatory cost reductions for businesses.

In his address, Chairman SECP appreciated the proactive approach of Lahore Tax Bar Association in establishing the facilitation desk, that will help in redressing the practical problems faced by the business community concerning company law.

Amir also briefed the participants about numerous reforms introduced by SECP to promote a healthy corporate culture, including digitalization and standardization of company incorporation process and integration with other government agencies, which have resulted in 51 percent growth in new incorporations during FY 2020-21.

Registrar of Companies, Mubashar Saeed Saddozai informed the participants that the facilitation center will provide requisite assistance to promoters of new companies as well as management of existing companies, and hoped that such outreach measures will further improve the overall user experience for the public.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Exchange Business Aamir Khan Company Progress Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

30,150 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

30,150 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED 34.422 billion budget f ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED 34.422 billion budget for 2022

42 minutes ago
 Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4. ..

Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation adopts 4.5-day working week

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways electricity valuing Rs2 bln bein ..

Pakistan Railways electricity valuing Rs2 bln being stolen annually: Swati

12 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

12 minutes ago
 DHQ hospital Vehari upgraded with cost f Rs 188 ml ..

DHQ hospital Vehari upgraded with cost f Rs 188 mln

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.