Open Menu

SECP Advances Digital Transformation With New Phase Under LEAP Project

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 03:50 PM

SECP advances digital transformation with new phase under LEAP project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Thursday launched a new phase of its digital transformation initiative, introducing streamlined regulatory processes on the enhanced eZFile platform.

This milestone underscores SECP’s commitment to modernizing corporate regulation through automation, simplifying compliance, and improving the ease of doing business, said a news release.

With this update, users can now initiate key regulatory processes exclusively through eZFile, replacing the previous eServices system.

These processes include the registration of foreign companies and post-registration compliance; the registration, modification, and satisfaction of mortgages, charges, and pledges; changes in the principal line of business, including alterations in the Memorandum of Association; and the registration, modification, and satisfaction of an entire series of debentures or redeemable capital.

The implementation of these re-engineered processes reflects SECP’s focus on building a technology-driven regulatory framework. The Commission remains committed to continuously improving its digital platforms to ensure a seamless experience for businesses while upholding the highest regulatory standards.

This transition marks a significant leap toward a more efficient, transparent, and user-friendly regulatory ecosystem. By embracing digital advancements, SECP aims to simplify compliance, reduce processing times, and enhance accessibility for businesses and stakeholders.

SECP remains at the forefront of innovation, with further enhancements planned to promote business facilitation and regulatory modernization. Stakeholders can expect more updates as SECP continues to reshape Pakistan’s corporate regulatory landscape.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

5 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage termin ..

AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port

5 minutes ago
 AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Father ..

AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

5 minutes ago
 Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 res ..

Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Fat ..

6 minutes ago
 Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million in ..

Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t

6 minutes ago
 Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathe ..

Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

6 minutes ago
Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tec ..

Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tech innovations

7 minutes ago
 Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend ..

Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend for 2024

7 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge-De Panne, Volta a Catalunya

7 minutes ago
 Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26

Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26

7 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy f ..

Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy first 'Midnight' electric aircr ..

8 minutes ago
 China launches new data relay satellite

China launches new data relay satellite

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business