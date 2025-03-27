SECP Advances Digital Transformation With New Phase Under LEAP Project
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Thursday launched a new phase of its digital transformation initiative, introducing streamlined regulatory processes on the enhanced eZFile platform.
This milestone underscores SECP’s commitment to modernizing corporate regulation through automation, simplifying compliance, and improving the ease of doing business, said a news release.
With this update, users can now initiate key regulatory processes exclusively through eZFile, replacing the previous eServices system.
These processes include the registration of foreign companies and post-registration compliance; the registration, modification, and satisfaction of mortgages, charges, and pledges; changes in the principal line of business, including alterations in the Memorandum of Association; and the registration, modification, and satisfaction of an entire series of debentures or redeemable capital.
The implementation of these re-engineered processes reflects SECP’s focus on building a technology-driven regulatory framework. The Commission remains committed to continuously improving its digital platforms to ensure a seamless experience for businesses while upholding the highest regulatory standards.
This transition marks a significant leap toward a more efficient, transparent, and user-friendly regulatory ecosystem. By embracing digital advancements, SECP aims to simplify compliance, reduce processing times, and enhance accessibility for businesses and stakeholders.
SECP remains at the forefront of innovation, with further enhancements planned to promote business facilitation and regulatory modernization. Stakeholders can expect more updates as SECP continues to reshape Pakistan’s corporate regulatory landscape.
Recent Stories
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port
AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Fat ..
Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t
Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tech innovations
Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend for 2024
UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge-De Panne, Volta a Catalunya
Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26
Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy first 'Midnight' electric aircr ..
China launches new data relay satellite
More Stories From Business
-
SECP advances digital transformation with new phase under LEAP project4 minutes ago
-
Training session for PMS probationers concluded at KPRA14 minutes ago
-
FTO appreciates 25% tax rebate restoration for teachers14 minutes ago
-
France says US auto tariffs are 'bad news', EU forced to retaliate54 minutes ago
-
IMF allows Pakistan to reduce electricity tariffs by Rs1 per unit2 hours ago
-
Russia envoy hands over humanitarian aid to Pakistan’s authorities2 hours ago
-
SECP publish draft guidelines for professional Conduct in GMs2 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report2 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 20257 hours ago