SECP Advises Companies To File UBO Declarations

Muhammad Irfan 41 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

SECP advises companies to file UBO Declarations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) once again advised companies to submit Declarations of their Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs), through filing of Form 45, as required under Section 123A of the Companies Act, 2017.

The procedure for companies to obtain, maintain and update information about their ultimate beneficial owners is specified in the Companies (General Provision & Forms) Regulations, 2018, said a press release issued here.

To ensure standards of transparency in the ownership and control structure of corporate entities, the government had introduced amendments to the Companies Act 2017.

These amendments made it mandatory for every company to obtain information of its UBOs, and file a declaration to this effect with the SECP on the prescribed format i.e. Form 45.

To facilitate companies, SECP also introduced an online mechanism for submission of Form 45 and issued detailed guidelines, including FAQs.

A video tutorial, explaining the process of online filing of Form 45, can also be accessed at https://www.secp.gov.pk/video-tutorial-of-filing-of-form-45-with-secp-ubo-declaration/. Companies that have not yet been able to comply with the requirements of Section 123, are encouraged to file the Declaration at the earliest.

