SECP Alerts Public To Fraudulent Investment/ Deposit Taking Platform

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 01:30 PM

SECP alerts Public to fraudulent investment/ deposit taking platform

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has identified an illegal investment/deposit-taking platform operating under the name "SMARTPAYS".

The platform is being promoted through a website (https://smartpays.org/.), falsely claiming provision of substantial returns on investment/ deposit schemes being offered through the platform, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

SMARTPAYS also falsely claims to be a licensed non-banking finance company and displays a fake Certificate of Incorporation on its website with the name “SMART FINANCE (PRIVATE) LIMITED”.

The Public is informed that "SMARTPAYS/ SMART FINANCE (PRIVATE) LIMITED” is neither registered nor licensed by SECP as a non-banking finance company.

SECP hereby warns the public not to deposit or invest funds with “SMARTPAYS/ SMART FINANCE (PRIVATE) LIMITED" or any such other illegal investment/deposit-taking platform in whatsoever form and whatsoever arrangement.

The name "SMARTPAYS/ SMART FINANCE (PRIVATE) LIMITED " has been added to the “List of Companies engaged in Unauthorized Activities” available on SECP’s website. Furthermore, SECP has also referred the matter to relevant investigation authorities.

More Stories From Business