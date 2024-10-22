SECP alerts Public to fraudulent investment/ deposit taking platform

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has identified an illegal investment/deposit-taking platform operating under the name "SMARTPAYS".

The platform is being promoted through a website (https://smartpays.org/.), falsely claiming provision of substantial returns on investment/ deposit schemes being offered through the platform, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

SMARTPAYS also falsely claims to be a licensed non-banking finance company and displays a fake Certificate of Incorporation on its website with the name “SMART FINANCE (PRIVATE) LIMITED”.

The Public is informed that "SMARTPAYS/ SMART FINANCE (PRIVATE) LIMITED” is neither registered nor licensed by SECP as a non-banking finance company.

SECP hereby warns the public not to deposit or invest funds with “SMARTPAYS/ SMART FINANCE (PRIVATE) LIMITED" or any such other illegal investment/deposit-taking platform in whatsoever form and whatsoever arrangement.

The name "SMARTPAYS/ SMART FINANCE (PRIVATE) LIMITED " has been added to the “List of Companies engaged in Unauthorized Activities” available on SECP’s website. Furthermore, SECP has also referred the matter to relevant investigation authorities.