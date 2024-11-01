SECP Alerts Public To Surge In Number Of Fraudulent Trading Platforms
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) warns the public regarding a surge in fraudulent investment schemes being promoted on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
These schemes are falsely presented as legitimate investment advisory services or training courses with the intent to deceive people into investing their money in these fraudulent schemes, said a press release issued on Friday.
These scams often lure individuals by making false promises of extraordinary profits with minimal risk, offering so-called "insider tips" in exchange for membership fees or investment via the advertised platforms. To appear credible, the fraudsters frequently misuse the names, images, and logos of well-known business professionals, reputable companies, SECP, and the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
Since August 2024, the SECP has been issuing public warnings to caution the public against these fraudulent schemes. Additionally, a pop-up warning message has been deployed on the SECP's official website.
The SECP's efforts are further supported by an awareness campaign launched by the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
To ensure a comprehensive and coordinated response, the SECP has escalated the issue to key regulatory and law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
These agencies are expected to take appropriate legal action against the individuals and entities involved in such fraudulent activities. The SECP has also brought this matter to Meta's attention, urging immediate steps to safeguard users in Pakistan and to preserve the integrity of its platforms.
The SECP urged the public to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of any investment opportunity before committing any funds. Additionally, individuals are advised not to share personal or financial information with unverified sources or through social media platforms to avoid falling victim to financial scams.
