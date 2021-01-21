SECP allows licensed individuals to act as Securities Advisors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :To broaden investor base and enhance capital market outreach, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has notified key amendments in the Securities and Futures Advisors (Licensing & Operations) Regulations, 2017.

Through these amendments, the SECP has made the advisory regulatory regime more inclusive and broad-based by allowing licensed individuals to act as securities and futures advisors, said a press release issued here.

They will also be permitted to work as distributors of mutual funds units for multiple Asset Management Companies. This will enable expansion of distribution outreach of capital market products, create employment opportunities for qualified youth and increase financial inclusion.

Globally, independent investment advisors operate both as individuals as well as within a corporate structure and play a major role in assisting and educating investors. Licensing qualified individuals as investment advisors will not only help build investors' confidence but will also provide a platform to develop much needed quality human capital for the capital markets of Pakistan.

Moreover, to create flexibility and reduce regulatory burden on companies, the experience requirement of CEO/or head of its advisory services, has been reduced from five to three years. This will encourage participation of young and qualified professionals in the capital market, meeting fit and proper criteria, to act as securities and futures advisors.