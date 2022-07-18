UrduPoint.com

SECP Amends Credit, Suretyship Rules To Promote Risk Management By Insurance Companies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2022 | 07:37 PM

SECP amends Credit, Suretyship Rules to promote risk management by insurance companies

The Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Monday notified amendments in the Credit and Suretyship (Conduct of Business) Rules, 2018, in order to promote implementation of sound principles of risk management in credit and suretyship businesses of insurance companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Monday notified amendments in the Credit and Suretyship (Conduct of business) Rules, 2018, in order to promote implementation of sound principles of risk management in credit and suretyship businesses of insurance companies.

"The amendments require insurance companies to develop a risk assessment mechanism to evaluate technical and financial strength of the persons on whose behalf the bond/guarantee is being issued," an SECP press release said.

It was intended to assess the principal obligors' experience and expertise to carry on the project work, as well as their financial strength, it added.

In order to optimally utilize the local absorption capacity available within the country, and to curtail the outflow of reinsurance cessions abroad, the SECP delinked the collateral requirements from reinsurance arrangement. It also reduced the cash collateral requirement to 10 percent of the bond value.

The S.R.O 1010(I)/2022 covering the amendments to the rules is available on the SECP's website.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Business 2018 From

Recent Stories

TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Came ..

TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Camera Now Available nationwide

9 minutes ago
 realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now A ..

Realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now Available in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 Thailand sees rise in severe COVID-19 cases

Thailand sees rise in severe COVID-19 cases

38 seconds ago
 China allocates 468 mln yuan for repairing water c ..

China allocates 468 mln yuan for repairing water conservation projects

41 seconds ago
 Managers of 11 petrol pumps arrested for overcharg ..

Managers of 11 petrol pumps arrested for overcharging

42 seconds ago
 3 arrested for stealing oil from pipeline

3 arrested for stealing oil from pipeline

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.