SECP And PTA Foster Collaboration For A Safer Digital Ecosystem

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Akif Saeed on Saturday held a meeting with the Chairman of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, HI (M), aimed at fostering effective collaboration and exploring areas of mutual interest between the two institutions

The high-level meeting witnessed constructive discussions and deliberations on several key areas of mutual interest. Both organizations firmly expressed their commitment to enhancing collaboration to make Pakistan's digital/cyber landscape more secure.

Recognizing the significance of joint efforts, it was agreed that SECP and PTA will formalize their collaboration through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding. The MoU will lay a foundation for future collaborative initiatives, strategically aimed at fortifying the regulatory framework and effectively dealing with issues falling within their respective regulatory space.

Specific to illegal lending Apps it was agreed to set up a joint monitoring and reporting mechanism for ensuring appropriate and timely action.

The Chairman SECP apprised his counterpart about the SECP framework for digital lending apps and the envisioned role of cyber security auditors to certify the confidentiality and security requirements of digital apps. It was informed that the SECP publishes a White list on its website for validating the legal status of digital lending apps operating in Pakistan.

Akif informed the Chairman PTA that, in light of the growing digitization in the corporate and financial sectors, SECP was building a cyber security framework and would share it with PTA for feedback.

The Chairman PTA appreciated SECP's extensive regulatory framework for lending Apps, especially highlighting the importance of data localization measures.

Both regulators agreed to launch a joint awareness campaign in Pakistan to raise awareness about illegal digital lending app risks. This regular feature aims to protect the public from potential fraudulent practices.

