UrduPoint.com

SECP Announces Third Cohort Under Its Regulatory Sandbox

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 03:16 PM

SECP announces third cohort under its Regulatory Sandbox

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Tuesday announced the launch of third cohort of its Regulatory Sandbox

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Tuesday announced the launch of third cohort of its Regulatory Sandbox.

The deadline for applications submission is May 31, said a press release issued by SECP.

The Regulatory Sandbox � now successfully entering its third edition � is a tailored regulatory environment that allows entities to conduct limited scale live tests of innovative products, services, processes, and business models in a controlled environment.

In previous two cohorts, SECP successfully ran with ideas in the areas of Security Token Offerings (STOs), Blockchain/Distributed Ledger Solutions for Capital Markets, Digital Identity/AML/KYC, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotic Processes Automation based solutions.

In the upcoming third cohort, preference will be given to ideas related to Digital-only Asset Management companies, Digital platforms for private placement of Debt Instruments, AI based Algorithmic Trading Platform, Gender specific facilitation such as women specific Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics-based credit scoring and other decision making.

Female entrepreneurs and teams with leading female participants are highly encouraged to apply.

Applications for business models already approved/disapproved by SECP in the first and second cohort will generally not be accepted for evaluation in the third cohort.

Successful applicants will be allowed to test and experiment their innovative ideas and solutions generally for a period of not more than six months.

Upon completion of experimentation period, the entities registered in Sandbox will submit detailed completion report to SECP, following which future course of action for the tested solutions will be determined.

Details for submitting applications are available at https://www.secp.gov.pk/document/secp-regulatory-sandbox-guidelines-2019/?wpdmdl=37476

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Exchange Business May Women Market

Recent Stories

CDA allocates Rs 4mln for water tankers' maintenan ..

CDA allocates Rs 4mln for water tankers' maintenance

26 seconds ago
 Marriyum terms promoting links between MoIB, media ..

Marriyum terms promoting links between MoIB, media her topmost priority

28 seconds ago
 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships kick off in Mon ..

2022 Asian Wrestling Championships kick off in Mongolia's capital

29 seconds ago
 Kadyrov Says Russian Forces Will Capture Mariupol' ..

Kadyrov Says Russian Forces Will Capture Mariupol's Azovstal Plant on Tuesday

31 seconds ago
 Melons-a famous fruit of summer attracts Peshawari ..

Melons-a famous fruit of summer attracts Peshawarites ahead of Iftar

12 minutes ago
 Ethiopia signs electrical equipment purchase agree ..

Ethiopia signs electrical equipment purchase agreement with Chinese firm

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.