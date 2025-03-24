Open Menu

SECP Appellate Bench Achieves 100 Appeal Disposals Yearly

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2025 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Appellate Bench of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP), the apex quasi-judicial appellate forum, has successfully disposed of 100 appeals from March 2024 to March 2025.

This milestone marks a significant step forward in expediting justice and reducing the backlog of pending cases. All orders issued by the Appellate Bench appear on the official website of the SECP, according to a release issued here on Monday.

The Appellate Bench Registry has demonstrated efficiency and dedication in assisting the Appellate Bench in upholding the rule of law by ensuring the timely resolution of diverse legal matters. Among the 100 appeals successfully disposed of, 26 cases pertained to the Insurance Ordinance, 2000, while six were related to the Securities Act, 2015.

Additionally, 22 cases involved matters under the Companies Ordinance, 1984, and the Companies Act, 2017, whereas six cases were associated with violations of the Non-Banking Finance Companies Regulations, 2008.

The remaining 40 cases addressed breaches of various provisions of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Regulations, 2018 and 2020.

Of the 100 appeals filed against the orders of the adjudicating authorities, the Appellate Bench upheld 94 orders, while 06 were set aside, reflecting the Bench’s commitment to maintaining judicial integrity and ensuring fair outcomes.

This achievement underscores the SECP Appellate Bench’s dedication to swift judicial processes, enhancing access to justice, and alleviating the burden of pending cases within the judicial system.

In addition to addressing the existing backlog, the Appellate Bench Registry has also registered 92 new appeals during the said period.

