SECP Appellate Bench Upholds Penalty On VIS Credit Rating Company
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Appellate Bench of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has dismissed the appeal filed by VIS Credit Rating Company Limited.
The Appellate Bench of the SECP has dismissed the appeal filed by VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (formerly JCR-VIS Rating Company Limited) against the penalty imposed for multiple regulatory violations of Credit Rating Companies Regulations, 2016,said a press release issued here on Thursday.
The appeal challenged the SECP’s order dated October 16, 2019 passed by Commissioner, SMD under Section 159 of the Securities Act, 2015, which determined the company’s non-compliance with several provisions of the said Regulations.
These violations included issues related to conflict of interest in rating assignments, failure to conduct internal audit review, inadequate risk management policies and framework, absence of indicative rating, and lapses in maintaining regulatory documentation.
After reviewing the arguments of both the parties, the Appellate Bench upheld the SECP’s decision, reaffirming the penalty of PKR800,000/- on VIS Credit Rating Company. The Appellate Bench emphasized the importance of strict adherence to regulatory framework to maintain transparency and integrity in the credit rating industry.
The Appellate Bench reiterated that a credit rating agency must uphold the highest standards of fairness, efficiency, transparency, and ethics in their operations.The SECP remains committed to enforcing compliance with applicable laws to ensure a fair and efficient financial market.
Since credit rating agencies contribute to market transparency, investor confidence, and financial stability, therefore they are considered as a key component of the financial ecosystem and have strict obligation to exercise due diligence in complying with regulatory requirements.
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory
DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..
DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..
Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives
Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..
INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..
TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..
A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025
More Stories From Business
-
SECP appellate bench upholds Penalty on VIS Credit rating Company6 minutes ago
-
Japanese stocks close higher6 minutes ago
-
China to establish national venture capital guidance fund16 minutes ago
-
China's local government debt risks effectively mitigated: official26 minutes ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on “Industrial Plant Management”2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 20257 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal urges to avoid repeating past mistakes17 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Ethiopia Business Forum held at FPCCI18 hours ago
-
Ex-mill sugar price not increased abnormally: PSMA18 hours ago
-
Bilal Bin Saqib appointed as Chief Advisor on Pakistan Crypto Council19 hours ago