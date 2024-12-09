- Home
SECP Approved Strategic Action Plan 2024-2026 For Development Of Islamic Finance In Non-bank Financial Sector
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has approved a Strategic Action Plan 2024-2026 to facilitate the growth and development of Islamic finance in non-bank financial sectors.
The plan was prepared by the SECP's apex committee chaired by Mujtaba Ahmed Lodhi, Commissioner-SCD, established in 2023 with representation from the pakistan stock exchange (psx), Central Depository Company (CDC), National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL), SECP policy department heads, and industry experts.
This collaborative effort aimed to create a comprehensive roadmap for Islamic finance growth aligning with the recent 26th Constitutional Amendment, which mandates the elimination of Riba by January 1, 2028, said a press release.
This Strategic Action Plan aims to enable Islamic finance across all regulated sectors under the purview of SECP by December 2026.
Subsequent to enablement, a conversion plan and strategy will be formulated to facilitate the transition of conventional financial institutions to Islamic financial institutions, ensuring a seamless transition and minimizing disruptions to the financial sector.
The plan focuses on four key verticals including growth acceleration, increasing Islamic finance's share in regulated sectors, achieving standardization, promoting consistency and harmony in Islamic financial practices and improved quality, and enhancing the overall performance and efficiency of Islamic financial institutions.
Besides, the plan focuses on strengthening legal framework, providing a robust foundation for Islamic finance to flourish. These verticals will facilitate the expansion of Islamic financial institutions, assets, and services in the non-bank sector.
