UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SECP Approves 1st Technology-based Crowd Funding Platform

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

SECP approves 1st technology-based crowd funding platform

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has granted approval to the first technology-based crowd funding platform for commencement of live testing and experimentation under first cohort of its technology driven initiative – Regulatory Sandbox.

Crowd funding platform is an online digital platform that allows start-ups and Small and Medium Enterprises to fund their capital requirement from investors in return for securities, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The Crowd Funding Platform would conduct requisite due diligence on the behalf of the investors and only eligible issuers that meets certain threshold criteria would be allowed to pitch the issue through the crowd funding platform and raise funds from investors.

The applicant will be allowed to operate in a controlled environment for a period of up to six months, in accordance with the conditions and limitations imposed as part of the approval.

During the testing period, applicant will be able to test its business model in a live environment under the direct supervision of SECP. At the end of the testing period, the said applicant shall submit a comprehensive report to the Commission on the fund-raising activities carried out through the platform, which will then determine the future course of action for regulating crowd funding platforms in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Technology Business From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Customs received 516 reports on customs viol ..

31 minutes ago

Roosevelt Hotel earned more than $7million in thre ..

33 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Calls for Shunning Violenc ..

38 minutes ago

COVID-19 response: Emirates SkyCargo to set up the ..

40 minutes ago

Both terrorists and financial terrorists will be d ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.