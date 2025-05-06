SECP Approves Reforms To EMR For Greater Transparency & Digital Access
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has approved a significant reduction in access fees and introduced several key enhancements to the Electronic Mortgage Register (EMR), accessible through the SECP’s Financial Institutions (FI) Portal.
The initiative is part of its ongoing commitment to digital transformation, financial transparency and the ease of doing business, said a press release issued by SECP on Tuesday.
To improve accessibility, operational efficiency and transparency within the financial and corporate sectors, the Commission has approved the major reforms like the EMR access fee has been substantially reduced from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 3,000; and the validity period for system access has been extended from 30 days to 90 days.
Furthermore, access has now been extended to Registered Intermediaries, facilitating quicker preparation of mortgage search reports and streamlining the loan processing timelines for corporate borrowers.
In addition to these reforms, several new features have been introduced to enhance the overall functionality and user experience of the EMR system.
These include a distinct display of charges for merged or surviving companies, a bank-wise view of the total indebtedness of a company, monthly auto-alerts for unpaid invoices sent to Primary users, and a prepayment option for financial institutions aimed at improving system usage and minimizing delays.
These enhancements form part of SECP’s broader strategic initiative to strengthen Pakistan’s digital regulatory infrastructure and respond to the evolving needs of stakeholders.
The new features and revised fee structure will become available to users very soon, following the completion of necessary system updates.
SECP remains committed to fostering a transparent, efficient, and technology-driven regulatory environment that supports financial institutions and corporate entities throughout Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks
Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts
Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan
India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..
TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..
Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby
International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..
Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025
Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal
More Stories From Business
-
SECP approves reforms to EMR for greater transparency & digital access6 minutes ago
-
SAPM reaffirms govt's commitment to boost automotive sector36 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses issues & implementation of KP Godown Act56 minutes ago
-
Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase Rs.6,100 to 356,100 per tola2 hours ago
-
Ensuring availability of quality, and certified seeds to farmers top priority4 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister discusses tariff changes with APSEA5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 20259 hours ago
-
FDA to auction plots on May 1517 hours ago