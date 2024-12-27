SECP Approves Stock Split Guidelines
Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has given approval to the pakistan stock exchange Limited (PSX) to issue Guidelines for Stock Split by Listed Companies.
The Guidelines are aimed at promoting stock splits as a viable financial strategy in Pakistan’s capital market, especially for companies with high share prices,said a press release issued here on Friday.
The Guidelines include detailed information regarding the legal and procedural aspects of stock splits, overall process flow, real-world case studies, cost and tax implications and accounting treatments.
A stock split divides a company’s existing shares into multiple new shares, reducing share price while increasing the number of outstanding shares.
This improves liquidity, facilitates more accurate price discovery, and broadens access for retail investors.
As shares become more affordable and better priced, it also becomes easier for a listed company to seek further investments through the capital market by way of secondary public offering or further issue of shares.
At present, psx has a number of listed companies with low trading volumes due to high share prices. A few such companies have reported volumes in the range of only 10,000 to 20,000 shares during the entire year.
Lack of liquidity in shares of companies has the potential to impede efficient price discovery and inhibit investor participation.
Globally, many developed stock exchanges have provided similar guidelines in order to encourage companies to consider stock splits when their share prices are high.
Companies like Amazon, Apple, and Tesla have leveraged stock splits as a financial strategy to boost trading volumes and adjust market pricing.
In Pakistan, stock splits are allowed under Section 85(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2017 whereby a company can subdivide its shares through a special resolution. While only three companies have executed stock splits in our market in the recent past, the resulting increase in trading volumes and increased investor participation in their shares underscores the need for more such transactions in our market.
The Guidelines have been finalized by SECP and PSX after extensive consultations with key stakeholders including CDC, ICAP and listed companies.
In order to actively promote stock splits, SECP has also advised PSX to conduct awareness sessions and initiate a targeted campaign to educate listed companies about the benefits that stock splits can bring to the company and Pakistan’s capital market.
Recent Stories
PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil
First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan
No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama
Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024
More Stories From Business
-
SECP approves Stock split guidelines5 minutes ago
-
China's int'l trade in goods, services up 3 pct in November5 minutes ago
-
Over 80 pct of Chinese companies maintain or expand outbound investment in 2024: survey15 minutes ago
-
Short-term inflation up by 0.80%: PBS2 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.800 per tola2 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
SECP Ceases guarantees business of ‘Crescent Star Insurance Limited’3 hours ago
-
CCP authorizes KCA deutag acquisition by HP global holdings4 hours ago
-
Import of pulses grew 0.87% in five months5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes8 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 20249 hours ago