UrduPoint.com

SECP Approves Various Technology Driven Solutions Under 2nd Cohort Of Regulatory Sandbox

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 08:18 PM

SECP approves various technology driven solutions under 2nd cohort of Regulatory Sandbox

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) under the Second Cohort of Regulatory Sandbox has granted approval to various innovative solutions including parametric insurance, real estate asset tokenization, unified digital distribution of mutual fund application, digital identity/AML/KYC (AI based) and centralized KYC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) under the Second Cohort of Regulatory Sandbox has granted approval to various innovative solutions including parametric insurance, real estate asset tokenization, unified digital distribution of mutual fund application, digital identity/AML/KYC (AI based) and centralized KYC.

The SECP, in pursuance of its reforms agenda to support and encourage fintech revolution in the country had launched the 2nd cohort of Regulatory Sandbox, in April 2021, said a press release on Tuesday.

The 2nd cohort received immense response from a wide range of innovators including well-established entities, foreign companies and start-ups. Dozens of applications proposing modern solutions and business models were received, however, preference was given to innovation in the areas of security token offerings (STOs), blockchain / distributed ledger, machine learning and robotic processes automation-based solutions.

A good number of female entrepreneurs also submitted applications.

The approved applicants will be allowed live testing and experimentation of business models in a controlled environment for a period of up to six months.

At the end of the testing period, applicants shall submit a comprehensive report to the SECP for sharing overall results and statistics, which will then determine the future course of action for these innovations. This process will assist in bringing new and beneficial technology products for the end users to the market.

SECP believes that testing of technology driven solutions through Regulatory Sandbox can stimulate financial and technological innovation and broaden the range of financial products. Such initiative also supplements the SECP's vision of enhancing financial inclusion and promotion of FinTech and InsurTech sectors in its regulated domain.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Technology Business April Market From

Recent Stories

SPEA discusses requirements for face-to-face educa ..

SPEA discusses requirements for face-to-face education

5 minutes ago
 RAK CP praises success of UAE Pavilion at Expo 202 ..

RAK CP praises success of UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

5 minutes ago
 Govt to adopt constitutional, legal procedure on I ..

Govt to adopt constitutional, legal procedure on ISI, DG's appointment: Fawad

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister, Sindh governor for celebrating 12 ..

Prime Minister, Sindh governor for celebrating 12 Rabiul Awal in befitting manne ..

2 minutes ago
 Eid Milad-un-Nabi rally held in Sukkur

Eid Milad-un-Nabi rally held in Sukkur

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Labour Court settles collective complain ..

Abu Dhabi Labour Court settles collective complaint of 84 workers

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.