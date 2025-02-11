Open Menu

SECP Arranges Media Workshop On Regulation

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 11:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has arranged a media engagement on holding of InsureImpact Conference Pakistan.

The SECP is set to host the InsureImpact Conference Pakistan 2025 on February 12, 2025, Karachi,said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Themed "Fostering Collaboration, Engagement & Innovation -Journey to an Insured Pakistan," the conference will bring together key stakeholders, including policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, and development partners to discuss the future of Pakistan’s insurance sector.

Speaking ahead of the conference at Media workshop, SECP Chairman Mr Akif Saeed emphasized the critical role of insurance in enhancing financial security, economic resilience and risk mitigation.

He stated, "The insurance sector in Pakistan has immense potential to contribute to financial inclusion and economic stability.

The SECP remains committed to fostering an enabling environment through regulatory reforms, digital transformation, and stakeholder engagement to unlock this potential."

Commissioner Insurance, SECP, Mr Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi, highlighted SECP’s efforts in modernizing insurance regulations, strengthening mandatory insurance enforcement and enhancing industry oversight.

Director Insurance, Mr Waseem Khan, delivered a brief presentation where he talked about the major developments since the holding of International InsureImpact Conference in 2023 including launch of 5-year plan, outreach and consultation with provincial authorities, identification of potential areas of growth and major regulatory developments.

The InsureImpact Conference 2025 will serve as a platform for policy dialogue, industry collaboration, and innovation, shaping the future of insurance in Pakistan.

