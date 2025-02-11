SECP Arranges Media Workshop On Regulation
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 11:26 PM
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has arranged a media engagement on holding of InsureImpact Conference Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has arranged a media engagement on holding of InsureImpact Conference Pakistan.
The SECP is set to host the InsureImpact Conference Pakistan 2025 on February 12, 2025, Karachi,said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
Themed "Fostering Collaboration, Engagement & Innovation -Journey to an Insured Pakistan," the conference will bring together key stakeholders, including policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, and development partners to discuss the future of Pakistan’s insurance sector.
Speaking ahead of the conference at Media workshop, SECP Chairman Mr Akif Saeed emphasized the critical role of insurance in enhancing financial security, economic resilience and risk mitigation.
He stated, "The insurance sector in Pakistan has immense potential to contribute to financial inclusion and economic stability.
The SECP remains committed to fostering an enabling environment through regulatory reforms, digital transformation, and stakeholder engagement to unlock this potential."
Commissioner Insurance, SECP, Mr Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi, highlighted SECP’s efforts in modernizing insurance regulations, strengthening mandatory insurance enforcement and enhancing industry oversight.
Director Insurance, Mr Waseem Khan, delivered a brief presentation where he talked about the major developments since the holding of International InsureImpact Conference in 2023 including launch of 5-year plan, outreach and consultation with provincial authorities, identification of potential areas of growth and major regulatory developments.
The InsureImpact Conference 2025 will serve as a platform for policy dialogue, industry collaboration, and innovation, shaping the future of insurance in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming film Alpha
PM arrives in Islamabad after completing UAE visit
CM Murad inaugurates National Bank Stadium after upgradation for ICC trophy
Rakul Preet Singh reveals she suffered severe injury at gym
Economic cooperation with UAE continuously prospering: Prime Minister of Georgia
Solar home systems project to be completed by July 2025: Nasir Shah
SECP arranges Media workshop on regulation
Punjab govt transfers various officers
President of Poland committed to enhance connectivity, economic cooperation with ..
DIG Abbas Majeed Marwat distributes cash prizes and certificates in Kohat
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait’s Prime Minister at WGS, discusses growi ..
Mansour bin Zayed honours winners of GovTech Prize, Global Best M-Gov Award at W ..
More Stories From Business
-
SECP arranges Media workshop on regulation3 minutes ago
-
SBP revises operational instructions, procedure for buyback of government securities10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman inaugurates Azerbaijan Trade House2 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan for explores industrial collaboration in Belarus3 hours ago
-
Strong academia-industry linkage hallmark of the PML-N government: Ahsan Iqbal4 hours ago
-
NA body emphasizes for reassessing high-cost project3 hours ago
-
Economic reforms report analysis of 120 reforms implement in 11 months5 hours ago
-
ICCI-Egypt Charge d’Affaires discuss strategies to boost bilateral trade5 hours ago
-
SECP grants license to first digital, online-only securities broker in Pakistan6 hours ago
-
Tanveer highlights importance of research, in education for national growth6 hours ago
-
Exhibitions essential to open new avenues for businesses: LCCI president6 hours ago
-
PIEDMC board approves development, maintenance projects6 hours ago