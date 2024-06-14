SECP Asks Companies To Benefit From Regularize Scheme By Sept 15
Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) A two-member team from Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) visited the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, listened to issues and informed officials about the Companies Regularization Scheme 2024.
Additional Joint Registrar Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Multan, Kashif Islam, along with Assistant Registrar Iqbal Ghaus, visited the MCCI and met President Mian Rashid Iqbal and Senior Vice President Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh.
Former Presidents Khawaja Muhammad Yousuf, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, Khawaja Muhammad Ali, Naveed Iqbal Chughtai, senior members Muhammad Younis Ghazi, Syed Saqib Ali, Khawaja Mansoor, Secretary General MCCI Muhammad Shafiq, and others were present at the occasion.
The participants informed the Additional Joint Registrar about issues related to the SECP and emphasized the need for their resolution while providing suggestions.
SECP officials Kashif islam and Iqbal Ghaus stated, "The Multan office is striving to resolve issues related to company filings and other matters.
There are approximately 11,000 companies registered in the Multan office."
"The government has launched the Companies Regularization Scheme 2024, which will be effective from June 15-September 15, this year," they mentioned.
Under Section 424, any company that is not operational can apply to become inactive and receive a certificate. However, to reactivate the company, documents can be submitted to make the company active again.
Under the Companies Regularization Scheme, companies that have not submitted their returns can do so with a one-time fee.
MCCI President Mian Rashid Iqbal and Senior Vice President Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh said that SECP was extending facilities to the business community.
The Chamber will inform the business community and its members to take advantage of the Companies Regularization Scheme 2024 and regularize their companies with a one-time fee before September 15.
