UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SECP Asks Listed Companies To Implement Gender Diversity Policies; Issued Circular

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 08:10 PM

SECP asks listed companies to implement gender diversity policies; issued circular

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :In order to foster a beneficial and comfortable working environment for Pakistani women, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), has asked listed companies to formulate and implement gender diversity policies to attract and retain talented women.

Pakistan figures fairly low in the Global Gender Gap report index, prepared by the World Economic Forum and there is a strong need to encourage women participation in the workforce, developing in-demand skills and creating opportunities for women to advance into leadership roles within the corporate sector, said a press release issued here.

The SECP has always been a strong advocate for gender equality, internally and in its regulated sectors and firmly believes that gender diversity in decision making has a proven correlation with enhanced financial performance of the corporate sector and the overall growth of the economy. Promoting gender diversity have also been addressed in the Companies Act, 2017, and the Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019, which necessitates all listed companies to have at least one female director on their boards.

The board of Directors of listed companies have been advised to oversee the implementation of gender diversity policies in their companies. Boards have also been asked to conduct gender pay gap analysis within the organization and formulate policies for development of skills of their women employees.

The measures for a conducive work environment include, but are not limited to, provision of day care facilities, better maternity leaves, robust anti-harassment and speak-up policies. Boards are also required to form diverse committees overseeing the complaints pertaining to harassment etc.

Companies are expected to comply with the above provisions within six months of the date of this circular and accordingly place it on the company's website. In case of any practical difficulties, the necessary reasons may be provided in the statement of compliance under the code of corporate governance.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Company May Women 2017 2019 All

Recent Stories

UAEFA’s initiatives during pandemic inspired by ..

31 minutes ago

DoH awards Sheikh Khalifa Medical City 5 diamonds ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Science Academ ..

31 minutes ago

National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam G ..

7 minutes ago

Finance minister vows to promote agriculture secto ..

9 minutes ago

Housing department starts loan facility to low inc ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.