SECP Automates Ultimate Beneficial Ownership Form For Companies

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has launched a facility on its eService portal for online submission of statutory Form-45, required to submit the declaration of ultimate beneficial ownership (UBO), under Section 123A of the Companies Act, 2017.

"This is another forward step to promote the beneficial ownership transparency," the SECP said in a press release on Thursday.

The SECP introduced amendments to the relevant laws and regulations to improve the standards of transparency in the ownership and control structure of corporate entities.

The amendments were aimed at preventing the misuse of companies from money laundering and terrorist financing.

The SECP said,"The Companies (General Provision & Forms) Regulations, 2018 specify the procedure for companies to obtain, maintain and update information about their ultimate beneficial owners.

"The companies are required to provide a declaration of compliance to SECP, through Form 45. This measure will facilitate the companies file the declaration with ease and reduced cost of filing," it added.

