SECP Cautions Public Against Fraudulent Activities Related To Barwaqt App
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) here on Friday alerted the general public about ongoing fraudulent activities related to the Barwaqt App which was operated by Seedcred Financial Services Limited (SFSL).
SFSL is currently non-operational and Barwaqt App was delisted by SECP in August 2024, the commission said in a press release.
The SECP has received reports that certain individuals are using social media platforms to falsely claim that they can remove or alter loan default records reported by SFSL to credit bureaus, it said.
These individuals are demanding payment in exchange for such services. These practices are fraudulent and are being carried out without any legal authority.
"The public is strongly advised not to pay any money to unauthorized individuals or entities offering such services," it added..
According to the Credit Bureau Act, 2015, only duly authorized members of credit bureaus can report loan statuses and related data.
The SECP urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to these scams.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Business
-
Peaceful nuclear technology can boost castor bean farming amid climate challenges: Experts6 hours ago
-
PBIT chief supports idea of Garments Parks in Punjab9 hours ago
-
In surprise, US producer prices fall in March10 hours ago
-
Investment minister highlights initiatives to boost domestic, FDI10 hours ago
-
SECP cautions public against fraudulent activities related to Barwaqt App10 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Uzbekistan to deepen cooperation in tourism sector10 hours ago
-
Kitchen Items’ prices ease by 0.83pc10 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.10,000 to Rs338,800 per tola12 hours ago
-
Ahsan calls for tech adoption to elevate ‘Made in Pakistan’ on global trade map13 hours ago
-
Gujranwala Expo 2025 starts in Capital to boost local industry, exports13 hours ago
-
CB agrees to grant property tax waiver to Islamia College13 hours ago
-
NBP-Rates14 hours ago