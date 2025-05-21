SECP Ceases Guarantee Business Of United Insurance
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 08:03 PM
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has ceased the guarantee business of The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Limited through direction issued on May 20, 2025, under section 60 of the Insurance Ordinance, 2000
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has ceased the guarantee business of The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Limited through direction issued on May 20, 2025, under section 60 of the Insurance Ordinance, 2000.
Prior to issuance of the said direction, a show-cause notice was issued to the United Insurance, said a press release.
The company obtained a stay order on February 21, 2024 from the Lahore High Court and on April 10, 2025, the Court dismissed the petition filed by United Insurance considering it without merit.
United Insurance deliberately refused to encash called guarantees, on different pretexts, over a period of time, resulting in accumulation of guarantees amounting to Rs. 2.2 billion by December 2023.
Further complaints amounting to Rs.822 million regarding non-encashment of guarantees were received during year 2024 and 2025.
Despite provision of various hearing opportunities, United Insurance failed to demonstrate the requisite compliance with regulatory requirements to carry on guarantees business.
United Insurance also made materially false statement to SECP, during the proceedings, regarding settlement of one of the guarantees, amounting to approx. Rs.
1 billion.
The matter of false statement by United Insurance is to be dealt separately by SECP based on the relevant provisions of Ordinance.
To protect the interests of policy and guarantee holders of United Insurance and to maintain the trust of public in the insurance sector, SECP took the decision to cease the guarantee business of United Insurance with immediate effect.
Furthermore, United Insurance has been prohibited from issuing any new guarantees and rolling over existing guarantees. Moreover, United Insurance has been directed to fulfil its obligations with regard to already issued guarantees as and when they become due.
United Insurance has the right to seek cancellation /modification of the Direction from SECP, subject to its compliance with the requirements of regulatory framework including obtaining of proper collateral against the issued guarantees and settlement of all unpaid guarantees.
As part of its ongoing commitment to ensuring compliance and enhancing consumer confidence, SECP has addressed over 3000 complaints since July 01, 2024, resulting in recovery of policy holders’ claims aggregating to Rs.1,300 million. The proactive approach by SECP, is expected to enhance compliance in the insurance sector and build public trust.
Recent Stories
Experts emphasizes climate-sensitive budgeting and climate finance transparency
SECP ceases guarantee business of United Insurance
Khuzdar Attack an assault on Pakistan, not just Balochistan: PPP leader Raisani ..
Pak-China strategic cooperative partnership, ironclad friendship to grow further ..
Reserved Seats Review Petitions; SC to continue hearing
EOC organizes orientation session on polio eradication for digital media influen ..
Ex, Deputy Attorney General congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to ra ..
ICMPD delegation disits FIA headquarters to discuss joint efforts against human ..
PTI Lawyer withdraws petition after SC found its language objectionable
Pre-budget dialogue calls for inclusive fiscal reforms to empower children, wome ..
WB team visits Mirpurkhas to inspect under construction projects
NAB Lahore officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority
More Stories From Business
-
SECP ceases guarantee business of United Insurance2 minutes ago
-
Repeated road closure detrimental for business, exports: FCCI president1 hour ago
-
LCCI congratulates Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir2 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase Rs.6,600 to Rs.349,400 per tola2 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 960 points2 hours ago
-
Latvian Ambassador visits ICCI, eyes mutually beneficial partnership26 minutes ago
-
FDA directed to prepare concrete budget proposals3 hours ago
-
False earnings, affiliation claims, CCP fines British Lyceum Rs 5 million3 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon emphasizes local manufacturing to boost Pakistan’s automotive industry3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against US Dollar6 minutes ago
-
Aurangze bbriefs Netherlands envoy on Country’s current macroeconomic outlook4 hours ago
-
Cutlery exports increase 3.55% to $49.971 in 10 months5 hours ago