SECP Chairman Calls On Federal Insurance Ombudsman
Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 05:45 PM
Chairman Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Akif Saeed called on the Federal Insurance Ombudsman Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah here at Insurance Ombudsman Secretariat on Wednesday
Matters related to improvement, development and transparency of the insurance sector were discussed in the meeting.
Speaking on the occasion, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said, "Until there is transparency in the insurance industry neither it will develop, nor people's confidence in the insurance sector be restored."
The SECP Chairman supported the stance of the Federal Insurance Ombudsman and assured full cooperation from the SECP to ensure transparency of the insurance sector and to work together in future to tackle the issues.
He also reiterated to continue the series of meetings.
