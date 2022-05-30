UrduPoint.com

SECP Chairman Suggests High-level Steering Committee To Chart Effective Roadmap For Promotion Of Islamic Finance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2022 | 05:00 PM

SECP Chairman suggests high-level Steering Committee to chart effective roadmap for promotion of Islamic finance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Aamir Khan on Monday suggested for establishment of a high-level Steering Committee tasked with charting an effective roadmap for the future, encompassing all touch points of Islamic finance ecosystem, to promote Islamic finance in the country.

He made this suggestion in his keynote address at World Islamic Finance Forum's "Development of Islamic Finance Ecosystem for Global Prosperity" conference, organized by Center of Excellence in Islamic Finance (CEIF), said a Press release issued here.

It is notable here that a similar committee was formulated in 2013 for promotion of Islamic banking in Pakistan. Aamir Khan also recommended a tax incentive for companies whose financing needs are principally met through capital market Islamic instruments. "This would be a preferred approach than to revive the erstwhile 2% flat incentive," he said.

He noted that 'protection, justice, fairness and societal well-being' are the key goals of Islamic finance, and SECP has been focused on promotion of Islamic financing with all these goals in sight, said Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in his keynote address at World Islamic Finance Forum's "Development of Islamic Finance Ecosystem for Global Prosperity" conference, organized by Center of Excellence in Islamic Finance (CEIF) on Tuesday.

He shared some of the milestones achieved by SECP in line of Islamic financing, including the listing of PHL energy Sukuk; launch of the first-ever Shariah compliant ETF; approval of the first-ever Shariah compliant developmental REIT; revamping of Commodity Murabaha platform at PMEX; licensing of 2 Shariah-compliant Housing Finance companies; and disbursement of over 43,000 subsidized loans by one Islamic NBMFC.

Emphasizing the role of financial sector regulators in promoting a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the Islamic finance space, he shared the example of SECP's regulatory sandbox that encourages young entrepreneurs and nascent startups, to come up with creative solutions & products. He proposed a similar model exclusively for Islamic finance, through collaboration of all relevant regulators.

The SECP chairman also said that despite these "isolated successes", structural gaps still exist in the industry, and warrant a concerted national level thrust to understand and address the complete spectrum of financial needs of the population. He stressed on harnessing the role capital markets, NBFCs and insurance sectors towards the development and expansion of Islamic financial ecosystem.

Shedding more light on the structural deficiencies, Khan said that the financial landscape in Pakistan remains bank-centric, while the current policies focused on financial inclusion also remain rather credit-centric. This means that products and solutions like long-term savings, investments, pension, insurance protection, private equity, etc. are not getting adequate attention. Finally, the implementation of inclusion efforts has also mostly stayed limited to the urban centers, except some micro-finance lending activity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Aamir Khan Young Market All Industry Housing

Recent Stories

Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: Suspect hiding among pi ..

Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: Suspect hiding among pilgrims detained

6 minutes ago
 NAB submits comments in Nooriabad power project re ..

NAB submits comments in Nooriabad power project reference

4 minutes ago
 Food dept directs provision of quality, inexpensiv ..

Food dept directs provision of quality, inexpensive flour to people

4 minutes ago
 Beijing reports one COVID-19 case from community s ..

Beijing reports one COVID-19 case from community screening

4 minutes ago
 MPA Akifullah Khan inaugurated the Traditional Gam ..

MPA Akifullah Khan inaugurated the Traditional Games in Swabi

4 minutes ago
 Training workshop on infection prevention, clinica ..

Training workshop on infection prevention, clinical practices concludes

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.