SECP Chairman unveils commemorative stamp to mark Silver Jubilee of CDC Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :To mark the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC), Pakistan Post has issued a commemorative postage stamp.

SECP Chairman Akif Saeed officiated the event and unveiled the stamp, a press release on Tuesday said.

Akif Saeed lauded CDC's efforts and perseverance throughout the years and said that "CDC has served as the pride of Pakistan's capital market, with its unwavering commitment towards service quality, innovation, investor facilitation, and improving ease of doing business".

The unveiling ceremony, held today at SECP's head office, marked CDC's landmark achievement of 25 years of successful operations.

Since 1997, CDC has been operating as an integrated infrastructure institution, providing efficient, trustworthy, and innovative services to Pakistan's financial landscape.

CDC functions as an infrastructure entity offering digital innovation.

On the occasion, the Chairman of SECP, Akif Saeed, recalled the exemplary contributions of CDC's founding member and Chairman, Arif Habib, the longest-serving CEO, Muhammad Hanif Jakhura, and the current Chairman of CDC, Moin M. Fudda.

It operates one of the largest public interest databases in the country's economy in a safe and secure manner, with the highest standards of information security, data integrity, and service quality.

On this occasion, CDC CEO Badiuddin Akbar said, "CDC is committed in its resolve to continue playing the role of an enabler in line with its vision for effecting ease of doing business while introducing innovative solutions for all stakeholders in Pakistan's financial landscape."The SECP Commissioner for Securities Market, Abdul Rehman Warraich, Executive Director Musarat Jabeen, CEO pakistan stock exchange (psx), Farrukh H Khan, Additional Director General Pakistan Post, Shahid Malik, and other officials were also present.