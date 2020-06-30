SECP Chairman visits PSX to assures support

Chairman Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Aamir Khan Tuesday visited Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and held a meeting with its management and Board of Directors following the terrorist attack at it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Aamir Khan Tuesday visited pakistan stock exchange (PSX) and held a meeting with its management and board of Directors following the terrorist attack at it.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman SECP Policy Board, Masood Naqvi and Commissioner SMD, Shauzab Ali, said a press release issued here.

The meeting started with offering of "Fateha"for the martyrs.

Aamir Khan expressed his grief and sorrow on the loss of precious lives and conveyed deepest condolences for the immense loss suffered by those first responders who gallantly braved off the original assault and prevented the terrorists from entering the stock exchange building and sacrificed in defending this vital institution of national importance.

He also especially thanked the Sindh Rangers, Police and other law enforcement agencies who responded and quelled the attack in a matter of minutes.

Talking to the BoD members, including the Chinese representatives, he communicated the SECP's firm resolve to take forward the reform agenda in close coordination with the stakeholders.

He also added that such failed terrorist attempts would not have any impact on the pro-growth reform agenda of the apex regulator.

Addressing the meeting, the SECP chairman advised the psx to further upgrade their technology and systems, with hi-tech trading solutions, to ensure complete virtual operations in any untoward situation.He said that the SECP and PSX Board of Directors and its management were focused on developing and further strengthening the capital markets in the country and would surmount all challenges to this end.