SECP Commissioner Insurance Participate In Implementation Meeting On Insurance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi, Commissioner Insurance of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), along with officials from the Insurance Division and senior representatives of the insurance industry, attended a meeting chaired by Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Minister for Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Government of Sindh.
The meeting, held in Karachi on April 14, 2025, focused on discussing the implementation of Motor Third-Party Liability (MTPL) insurance across the province and outlining a way forward, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the Commissioner Insurance stressed the importance of implementing MTPL in Sindh comprehensively and transparently, with the active involvement of all licensed insurance companies.
He highlighted that this reform is essential to ensuring financial protection for road users and promoting responsible driving behaviour.
Minister Chawla assured the delegation of the Sindh government’s full support, reiterating his commitment to advancing this public interest initiative.
He affirmed that the Department of Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control would take the necessary steps to facilitate MTPL implementation, prioritizing benefits for the general public.
The Commissioner Insurance also assured the Government of Sindh and the insurance industry of the SECP’s full support in promoting and executing this critical reform.
The meeting marks a significant step toward enhancing road safety and expanding insurance coverage for vehicle owners and commuters in Sindh.
