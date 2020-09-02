UrduPoint.com
SECP Conducts A Series Of AML/CFT Awareness Sessions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:19 PM

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in collaboration with United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), conducted a series of online capacity building workshop on Wednesday for the financial and corporate sector

The sessions covered the subjects of risk-based approach to ML/TF, terrorism financing/ targeted financial sanctions and proliferation financing and FATF Recommendation 24 on transparency and ultimate beneficial ownership in respect of the amendments to Companies Act, 2017 and the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2017, said a press release issued here.

This initiative was part of SECP's capacity building program to improve regulatee's understanding of AML/CFT Regime that entails robust compliance with AML/CFT Regulations, 2018.

Over 500 professionals from the SECP's regulated corporate and financial sector (inter- alia Securities and Commodities markets, Insurance/Takaful companies, Non-Banking Finance Companies) participated in the six webinars from August 25-26, 2020.

While other financial institutions (i.e. Banks, CDNS, Pakistan Post), DNFBPs and their supervisors participated in the webinars on SECP's Ultimate Beneficial Ownership regime from August 27-28, 2020.

The sessions created space for interaction to enhance the participant's learning experience.

The interactive questions and answer sessions reflected the solid grasp of the AML/CFT Regulations, mirroring SECP's previous efforts to develop and maintain an AML/CFT regime that is robust and can effectively respond to the constantly evolving threats and vulnerabilities.

