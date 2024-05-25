SECP conducts awareness session on wealth management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Saturday conducted an interactive session on “Building Wealth through Investment” in furtherance of its efforts to promote investor awareness and engagement.

SECP in collaboration with pakistan stock exchange Limited (PSX), National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) and Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) organized the event, said a news release.

The session was part of the two-day EconFest Islamabad event being held at the Gandhara Citizens’ Club, F-9 Park, Islamabad.

The panelists for the session included Chairman SECP Akif Saeed, chief executive officers of psx and NCCPL, and a senior representative from CDC.

The panelists emphasized the need to embrace financial literacy and make prudent investment for wealth accumulation over the longer horizon,the press release added.

They provided elaborate guidance on various investment instruments, in addition to describing the roles of their respective institutions are playing for the efficient and transparent functioning of the capital markets.

They also suggested to visit websites of their respective institutions to access various types of information.

The audience, which included professionals and students from diverse fields and backgrounds, gained from the experience and expertise of the panelists by closely interacting with them.

The younger audiences, in particular, expressed their enthusiasm to benefit from the ever-increasing digitalization of the capital markets to explore new investment opportunities and avenues.