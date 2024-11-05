SECP conducts start up summit 2024, in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) held a press briefing at its Head Office in Islamabad on the upcoming Pakistan Start-up Summit.

A press release issued here said the event, scheduled for November 11 and 12 in Karachi, is a transformative platform for Pakistan’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.The technology has changed the way business is done

Innovative products, payment channels and modes of business have given birth FinTech, EdTech, HealthTech and InsureTech companies worldwide. In Pakistan technology-driven businesses are on the rise, however, the room for growth and potential opportunities it provides are manifolds.

The summit is designed to foster an environment of innovation and collaboration, providing stakeholders with an opportunity to explore cutting-edge solutions, examine the latest regulatory developments, and address pressing challenges and opportunities across key sectors, including finance, technology, education, and logistics.

With a strong focus on sustainable, inclusive, and resilient business models, the summit will cover essential themes such as embedded finance, data protection, peer-to-peer lending, and digital financing solutions, all tailored to meet the unique needs of Pakistan’s dynamic market landscape.

"Pakistan's start-up ecosystem has immense potential, and this summit is an essential step toward realizing that potential," said the Chairman SECP. "Through knowledge-sharing, collaborative discussions, and actionable insights, we aim to empower start-ups to thrive and scale, ultimately contributing to Pakistan’s economic growth and global competitiveness."

The two-day summit will feature expert-led sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities that bring together entrepreneurs, investors, regulators, and industry leaders.

By promoting dialogue and cooperation, the SECP aims to create a supportive environment and ignite the entrepreneurial spirit in the youth of Pakistan to shape a robust economic future.