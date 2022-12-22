SECP constitutes new benches for expeditious disposal of appeals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, subsequent to the appointment of three commissioners by the Federal government, completing its quorum of commissioners, has sanctioned the approval to constitute new benches to hear appeals under Section 33 of the SECP Act, 1997.

The commission had been operating with only two commissioners in the past year, which had resulted in an accumulation of appeals filed before the appellate bench, said a press release issued here.

Following the constitution of new benches, the registrar Appellate Bench has fixed a hearing of 37 Appeals on December 29, 2022, before newly appointed Commissioners Abdul Rehman Warraich and Mr. Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi.

SECP Chairman Akif Saeed emphasized that expeditious disposal of corporate disputes including appeals were are among top priority areas of the Commission and in this regard adequate resources shall be deployed at Appellate Bench Registry.