SECP constitutes sustainable finance advisory group

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has established a Sustainable Finance Advisory Group to provide strategic guidance on key policy reforms aimed at advancing sustainability in Pakistan’s capital markets.

The Advisory Group will focus on enhancing sustainability, climate resilience and gender inclusivity within the financial sector, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Key areas of focus will include integrating sustainability and climate change into capital markets, advancing gender-inclusive finance, promoting sustainable investment products and supporting the adoption of sustainability reporting standards.

The Advisory Group will also facilitate collaboration among various stakeholders to ensure the long-term resilience and sustainability of Pakistan’s economic future.

The Sustainable Finance Advisory Group comprises of Mr. Farrukh H. Sabzwari, Mr. Ehsan Malik, Mr. Saif Ullah, Ms. Shafaq Fauzil Azim, Mr. Assad Hameed Khan, representatives from the Asian Development Bank, International Finance Corporation and UN Women and Ms. Musarat Jabeen who will serve as the Convener of the advisory group.

The formation of this Advisory Group reflects SECP’s commitment to promoting sustainable practices and aligning Pakistan’s capital markets with international best practices.