SECP Enhances Business Facilitation Multilingual Guides
Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Wednesday enhanced business facilitation with multilingual guides and eZfile platform.
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has unveiled Promoters Guides in eleven languages including eight foreign and three local languages, taking another significant step to enhance public facilitation and promote foreign investment, according to a press issued here.
As part of its commitment to fostering a more inclusive and investor-friendly corporate environment, these translated guides aim to assist entrepreneurs, business promoters, and startups both local and foreign in navigating the regulatory framework with ease.
The guide is available in foreign languages include Arabic, Chinese, English, Japanese, Spanish, German, Korean and Turkish; while local languages include Sindhi, Balochi and Pashto.
These comprehensive resources provide practical steps, clear guide, and essential insights into company registration procedures.
While the online registration portal, eZfile represents a significant technological advancement, its successful adoption requires ongoing user education and support to ensure stakeholders can effectively navigate the new system.
This need is addressed by providing comprehensive user manuals, video tutorials, FAQs, promoters’ guides, a digitalized complaint management system, dedicated support services and an extensive awareness outreach.
In addition to its digital initiatives, the regulatory framework has been simplified by reviewing existing 10 regulations and merging/omitting multiple forms resultantly reducing the number of statutory forms from 75 to 28, eliminating duplication, and ensuring clarity.
In this regard, consolidated single set of “Companies Regulations 2024” was issued on 12th February, 2024, covering the regulations for company incorporation and post-incorporation compliance and reporting, issuance of license under Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2017, further issue of share capital, group registration, easy exit of companies, buyback of shares, registration of intermediaries, etc.
The regulations also contain standard forms and application samples for ease of compliance.
Detailed Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on the Companies Regulations, 2024 which at accessible through the website.
