SECP Enhances Electronic, EMR To Boost Transparency
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 11:11 PM
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has implemented major enhancements to its Electronic Mortgage Register (EMR),as part of its continued effort to improve financial transparency and reduce the cost of doing business
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has implemented major enhancements to its Electronic Mortgage Register (EMR),as part of its continued effort to improve financial transparency and reduce the cost of doing business.
These changes are designed to support secured lending, improve access to credit, and promote a more efficient regulatory environment for businesses and financial institutions in Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Thursday.
The access fee for the EMR has been significantly reduced—from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 3,000—making it more affordable for banks and financial institutions to register and view mortgage-related information.
The access period for each registered company has been extended from 30 days to 90 days.
This provides users with more flexibility and convenience, allowing prolonged access to mortgage records without incurring additional costs or going through repeated formalities.
These enhancements aim to simplify processes, reduce administrative burdens, and foster greater transparency in secured transactions.
The upgraded EMR system has been made live following successful technical upgrades and comprehensive user acceptance testing.
The SECP remains dedicated to strengthening Pakistan’s financial infrastructure and will continue to engage with stakeholders to introduce further reforms, efficiencies, and user-focused improvements.
Recent Stories
President Trump's intervention saved SA from tragedy of Indian aggression: AJK P ..
Court clears Marwat in case involving Senator Afnan Ullah
Intense heat wave grips Pakistan:PMD
SECP enhances electronic, EMR to boost transparency
Senate passes "The Nexus International University of Health Emerging Sciences an ..
PM AJK Anwaar ul Haq visits the Indian firing-hit Fatehpur Thakiala town
32 innocent civilians martyred in India’s post Pahalgam aggression at AJK: AJK ..
Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur pays tribute to a ..
Governor Kundi salutes armed forces on "Youm-e-Tashakur" for historic victory i ..
Khawaja Asif pays tribute to armed forces, nation on Youm-e-Tashakkur I
3 drug peddlers arrested, large quantity of narcotics Seized
RPO Alpa spend busy day in Talagang
More Stories From Business
-
SECP enhances electronic, EMR to boost transparency41 seconds ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.61 billion17 minutes ago
-
Govt's tariff rationalization policy to make economy efficient, achieve productivity, competitivenes ..4 hours ago
-
Mango bagging technique can help enhance exports4 hours ago
-
FESCO completes various projects with Rs. 451.261m during April4 hours ago
-
CAT upholds CCP's order on diamond paints for deceptive advertising5 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 1,425 points6 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 10 paisa against US Dollar4 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 15 May 20254 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
RDA inflows rise to $10.180 bn in April 20254 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease Rs.6,700 to 335,200 per tola8 hours ago