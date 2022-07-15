UrduPoint.com

SECP Enhances Investment Limits For Insurance Companies In ETFs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2022 | 08:18 PM

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Friday decided to enhance investment limits for insurance companies to invest in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Friday decided to enhance investment limits for insurance companies to invest in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

The SECP, to encourage participation of insurance companies in the Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) market, has allowed insurance companies to invest in open-ended mutual funds including ETFs, said a press release.

After these new amendments to the Insurance Rules, 2017, the insurance companies have now been allowed to invest 10% of their total investments in any one open-ended mutual fund including units of ETF.

If insurance companies choose to invest in a mutual fund and ETF, managed by the same Asset Management Company (AMC) it may invest maximum up to 15% of their total investments.

Furthermore, if insurance companies already have investments with an AMC, they may also invest additional 5% of their total investments in ETFs offered by that AMC.

The insurance companies' participation in the capital market, as institutional investors, will strengthen Pakistan's capital market.

The SRO1011(I)/2022, to effect amendments to the Insurance Rules, 2017 and to notify the admissibility limits for investment in the ETFs, has been placed on SECP's website.

