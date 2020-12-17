UrduPoint.com
SECP Establishes First Ever Business Center For Swift Companies Registration

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 01:54 PM

SECP establishes first ever business center for swift companies registration

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), while rigorously pursuing its objective of providing ease of doing business has established its first ever business center for swift incorporation of companies and to ensure instant response to investors' requests for information and queries instantly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), while rigorously pursuing its objective of providing ease of doing business has established its first ever business center for swift incorporation of companies and to ensure instant response to investors' requests for information and queries instantly.

'The business center located in the Federal capital, is well equipped with professional team and latest technology to promptly process company's incorporation applications, having registered office/correspondence address within the jurisdiction of CRO, Islamabad',said in a press release issued here.

The establishment of business Center is a continuation of SECP's ambitious reform agenda to improve ease of doing business in Pakistan.

The SECP has already rationalized and reduced the incorporation fee, simplified registration forms and significantly reduced the turnaround time for incorporation of a company.

The establishment of business center is a step forward to centralize the process of business registration in Pakistan, which will ensure uniformity of practices, improve turnaround time and smooth resolution of any problems, the statement said.

