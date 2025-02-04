SECP For Easing Name Reservation Requirements For Companies
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 06:11 PM
The Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued guidelines for easing name reservation requirements for companies, which is a significant step towards streamlined corporatization
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued guidelines for easing name reservation requirements for companies, which is a significant step towards streamlined corporatization.
In order to further simplify the name reservation process, SECP has issued name reservation Guidelines which will replace the existing FAQs for name reservation. The Guidelines provides guidance around the regulatory/legal framework governing the company’s registration including name reservation process, procedure to apply for company name including name reservation criteria, tips for appropriate and successful Names etc, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
It also includes the mechanism for filing of appeal against rejection of names. These guidelines are placed on the website of the Commission.
In the guidelines, criteria for resembling name has been reviewed to facilitate the investors and business community to ease out the difficulties.
Further, clarity has been provided for use of, numeric values, specific words for licensed entities/modarabas. The criteria for the word Pak/Pakistan used as prefix or suffix has been relaxed. However, proof of Government would be required for use of word ‘of Pakistan’ as it gives the impression of public sector entities.
In order to reduce processing time, minimize human intervention and enhance accuracy, SECP is in the process of implementing an AI-powered Name Reservation System, which will eliminate subjectivity in evaluating company name applications. Automated approvals and AI-driven decision-making will not only expedite the name reservation process but also promote corporatization, foster ease of doing business, and strengthen Pakistan’s overall business environment.
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in recent years, has undertaken significant reforms to streamline the company incorporation process, making it more efficient, accessible, and cost-effective.
Recent Stories
SECP for easing name reservation requirements for companies
Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony at the Zayed II Military College ..
RAKEZ kicks off Growth Series 2025 with AI event for small businesses
UAE participates in meetings of Council of Arab Ministers of Youth, Sports in Ba ..
NUST and Civil Services Academy ink MoU
Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA growth
MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital transformation
NAB, PPRA sign MoU for ensuring transparency in public procurement process
AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement with Al Ain Mills for grains s ..
Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai
Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyolefins complex in China: CEO
Over Rs 186 bln distributed under PMLYS ; Rana Mashhood
More Stories From Business
-
SECP for easing name reservation requirements for companies3 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 809 more points25 minutes ago
-
RTO-1 achieves monthly target by 110%25 minutes ago
-
Ahsan highlights universities’ role in promoting research for national development25 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs1900 per tola to Rs.294,3001 hour ago
-
Rupee gains 09 paisa against dollar14 minutes ago
-
RTO-I Karachi collects Rs 28.6 billion taxes in Jan 253 hours ago
-
Banks to remain closed on Wednesday 5 February10 minutes ago
-
UBS profit beats forecast as Credit Suisse merger nears end10 minutes ago
-
Stocks and peso boosted by Trump's Mexico, Canada tariff delay10 minutes ago
-
Asian stocks and peso rise on Trump's Mexico, Canada tariff delay4 minutes ago
-
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 03 February 20254 minutes ago