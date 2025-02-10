Open Menu

SECP Grants License To First Digital, Online-only Securities Broker In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2025 | 05:10 PM

SECP grants license to first digital, online-only securities broker in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) had granted license to Tamkeen Securities (Pvt) Ltd, Pakistan’s first fully digital, online-only securities broker, marking a significant milestone.

The award of license marked a significant leap toward modernizing Pakistan’s capital markets, enhancing accessibility, and democratizing investment opportunities for retail and institutional investors nationwide, said press release issued by SECP here Monday.

The newly licensed digital brokerage house would allow investors to open accounts and execute trades, completely eliminating the need for physical visits, paperwork, or traditional brokerage channels.

This initiative aligns with SECP’s strategic vision to accelerate digital transformation, promote financial inclusion, and strengthen Pakistan’s capital markets through innovation.

With this development, Pakistan joins the ranks of global markets that had successfully implemented fully digital trading platforms, catering to the evolving needs of tech-savvy investors and boosting retail participation in the stock market.

The fully digital onboarding transaction process, was expected to attract a wider range of investors, fostering greater stock market participation, enhancing liquidity, and strengthening investor confidence.

Developing Digital intermediaries was a focus area of the Commission. Prior to this, under digital framework an Asset Management Company and a life insurance companies have been licensed while an application for digital only non-life insurance is under process.

Digital intermediaries apart from lower cost structure had wider outreach and ability to had built in compliance mechanism, the press release said.

SECP remains committed to strengthening Pakistan’s capital markets by introducing innovative, technology-driven solutions and ensuring robust regulatory frameworks that support a secure, transparent, and investor-friendly ecosystem, it added.

