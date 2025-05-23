Open Menu

SECP Grants Regulatory Relaxation To NBMFCs For Participation In 'ACAG'

Published May 23, 2025

SECP grants regulatory relaxation to NBMFCs for Participation in 'ACAG'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) granted regulatory relaxation to Non-Banking Microfinance Companies (NBMFCs) for Participation in “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” Scheme.

In line with its commitment to advancing financial inclusion, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has approved regulatory relaxation for Non-Banking Microfinance Companies (NBMFCs), enabling their participation in the Government of Punjab’s housing initiative, Apni Chhat Apna Ghar (ACAG), said a release issued here on Friday. 

This scheme is focused on facilitating access to affordable housing for low-income households across the province.

The NBMFCs play a critical role in Pakistan’s financial ecosystem by providing essential financial services to underserved populations, especially low-income households in rural and remote areas.

Their services include microloans, livelihood support, and increasingly, affordable housing finances an area where traditional financial services often fall short.

By allowing NBMFCs to participate in the ACAG scheme, the SECP aims to enable their reach and effectiveness in addressing the housing needs of marginalized communities. This regulatory relaxation not only enhances the ability of NBMFCs to offer tailored, accessible financing solutions for home ownership but also strengthens SECP’s broader agenda of inclusive economic growth through expanded access to financial services.

