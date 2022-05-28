UrduPoint.com

SECP Holds A Roundtable On Enhancing Insurance Outreach By Leveraging Technology

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2022 | 05:50 PM

SECP holds a roundtable on enhancing insurance outreach by leveraging technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :The Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) organized a roundtable on the role of Insurance Intermediaries for enhancing insurance outreach by leveraging technology.

The Commissioner, SECP, Sadia Khan chaired the session, said a press release issued here by SECP.

The session was designed for the insurance brokers and insurance web aggregators to deliberate on ideas to use technology-enabled solutions for enhancing insurance distribution and simplify payments systems.

Sadia Khan emphasised the need of promoting digitalization in the insurance sector and stressed for providing convenient and cost-effective insurance products to meet the protection needs of the masses.

The participants appreciated the initiative of SECP of engaging insurance intermediaries and shared a number of proposals for further improving insurance landscape by using digital means. The participants also highlighted some current issues impeding industry's progress.

It was also suggested to share industry-wide data, particularly claims processing to further raise the trust and confidence of the policyholders.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exchange Progress Sadia Khan Industry Share

Recent Stories

Katrina opens up about anxiety, depression in her ..

Katrina opens up about anxiety, depression in her past life

44 minutes ago
 Justice retired Baqar under consideration for appo ..

Justice retired Baqar under consideration for appointment as new NAB chairman

1 hour ago
 Increase in POL prices will help reducing inflatio ..

Increase in POL prices will help reducing inflation: Miftah

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan angry over party leaders for not mobili ..

Imran Khan angry over party leaders for not mobilizing supporters

2 hours ago
 Pak-China Meeting on Cooperation to manage Forest ..

Pak-China Meeting on Cooperation to manage Forest Fire hazard

3 hours ago
 Trials and Youth Engagement at Bannu Cricket Stadi ..

Trials and Youth Engagement at Bannu Cricket Stadium in collaboration with Zalmi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.