UrduPoint.com

SECP Holds First In A Series Of 'Design Thinking Workshops For LLP'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2022 | 08:41 PM

SECP holds first in a series of 'Design Thinking Workshops for LLP'

The Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Friday held its first in a series of 'Design Thinking Workshops for Limited Liability Partnerships (LLP)' to facilitate the end-user in company registration ets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Friday held its first in a series of 'Design Thinking Workshops for Limited Liability Partnerships (LLP)' to facilitate the end-user in company registration ets.

Resolving problems through digitization and by using structured method of gathering public opinion were at the heart of SECP transformation agenda, said a press release issued by SECP here.

It was with the aims of fulfilling these expectations and facilitating end-users,that SECP had embarked upon holding a series of design thinking workshops before starting its digital transformation journey.

SECP's first 'Design Thinking Workshop' on Registration and Compliance for Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) was conducted in Lahore, in collaboration with SECP's implementation consultant Ernst & Young (EY).

This approach was a problem-solving framework that was rooted in empathy and understanding of the customer needs.

Embracing design thinking puts customers at the heart of product to deliver a superior customer experiences and achieve strong business result.

The Primary focus of these workshops was to facilitate the end-user in company registration, filing and compliance, and to bring efficiencies in turnaround times (TATs).

By implementing state of the art systems, SECP will also be able to better perform its regulatory role in serving its customers.

During the workshop, the SECP officials stressed the importance of 'voice of customer' and in helping SECP better address the needs of end-users.

Design thinking experts from Ernst & Young's International team shared their global experiences of Design thinking workshops, where citizen-centric governments were using a digital-first approach to improve, digitize and automate interactions and internal processes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Exchange Business Company Young Superior From

Recent Stories

DC for expediting land acquisition process for Suk ..

DC for expediting land acquisition process for Sukkur-Hyd Motorway project

1 minute ago
 Sino-Pak all-weather friendship rock solid, unshak ..

Sino-Pak all-weather friendship rock solid, unshakeable: Wang Wenbin

1 minute ago
 'Governor's ordinance to disempower legislature is ..

'Governor's ordinance to disempower legislature is null and void': Speaker Parve ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistani diaspora in Italy contributes in economi ..

Pakistani diaspora in Italy contributes in economic stability of Pakistan: NA Sp ..

1 minute ago
 Secretary Housing visits WASA flood response unit

Secretary Housing visits WASA flood response unit

5 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 940 grams heroin

ANF recovers 940 grams heroin

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.