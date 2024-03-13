Open Menu

SECP Holds Meeting With Insurance 'Companies On Digitization'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM

SECP holds meeting with insurance 'Companies on Digitization'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) held meetings with the insurance companies including life and non-life separately, on digitization of the insurance sector in Pakistan.

Commissioner Insurance, Aamir Khan while prioritizing the growth and expansion of the insurance sector, as evident from the launch of a 5-year Strategic Plan targeting an inclusive, innovative, and sound insurance industry by 2028, highlighted innovation, digitalization, and data accessibility as core objectives of the plan, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

He apprised the industry’s representatives of the initiatives taken by SECP on the digitalization front and SECP’s engagement with the insurance companies to launch an insurance policy finder and an auto insurance repository to facilitate policy tracking and enforce compulsory motor third-party insurance. He also shed light on the industry's role in leveraging technology for improved customer journey and organizational efficiency and sought input from the participants for further advancements.

The representatives of life insurance companies highlighted the issues in existing regulations which were formulated for the physical distribution of saving products and currently act as hindrances to the digital distribution of the same products.

The representatives of non-life insurance companies emphasized the need for the availability of data repositories, implementation of compulsory insurance, collaborations, and information sharing for enhanced digitization of the insurance sector, to pave the way towards increased insurance penetration.

In the closing remarks, Commissioner Insurance informed of the initiation of working on the report covering suggested digital infrastructure and areas for end-to-end digitalization throughout the customer journey. He also updated of the work done on Risk-Based Capital Regime and initiation of the data collection exercise in this regard in the coming days, which would be followed by a consultative session with the insurance companies next week.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Technology Aamir Khan Same From Industry

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

2 hours ago
 LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr t ..

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan

3 hours ago
 Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

5 hours ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

8 hours ago
Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

17 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

17 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

17 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

17 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

17 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business