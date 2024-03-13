SECP Holds Meeting With Insurance 'Companies On Digitization'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) held meetings with the insurance companies including life and non-life separately, on digitization of the insurance sector in Pakistan.
Commissioner Insurance, Aamir Khan while prioritizing the growth and expansion of the insurance sector, as evident from the launch of a 5-year Strategic Plan targeting an inclusive, innovative, and sound insurance industry by 2028, highlighted innovation, digitalization, and data accessibility as core objectives of the plan, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.
He apprised the industry’s representatives of the initiatives taken by SECP on the digitalization front and SECP’s engagement with the insurance companies to launch an insurance policy finder and an auto insurance repository to facilitate policy tracking and enforce compulsory motor third-party insurance. He also shed light on the industry's role in leveraging technology for improved customer journey and organizational efficiency and sought input from the participants for further advancements.
The representatives of life insurance companies highlighted the issues in existing regulations which were formulated for the physical distribution of saving products and currently act as hindrances to the digital distribution of the same products.
The representatives of non-life insurance companies emphasized the need for the availability of data repositories, implementation of compulsory insurance, collaborations, and information sharing for enhanced digitization of the insurance sector, to pave the way towards increased insurance penetration.
In the closing remarks, Commissioner Insurance informed of the initiation of working on the report covering suggested digital infrastructure and areas for end-to-end digitalization throughout the customer journey. He also updated of the work done on Risk-Based Capital Regime and initiation of the data collection exercise in this regard in the coming days, which would be followed by a consultative session with the insurance companies next week.
