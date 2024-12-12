Open Menu

SECP Hosts Second International Islamic Capital Market Conference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 05:55 PM

SECP hosts second International Islamic Capital Market Conference

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in collaboration with the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) and the Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) on Wednesday organised the Second International Islamic Capital Market Conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in collaboration with the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) and the Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) on Wednesday organised the Second International Islamic Capital Market Conference.

The event, held in Karachi, themed, "From Tech Transformation to Realizing Sustainability: Building an Islamic Capital Market,", said a press release received here today.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Aurangzeb, called Pakistan, the potential global hub for Islamic Financial Services. He lauded SECPs commitment towards developing a robust Islamic market and thanked the international participants for their support in achievement of the objective.

Chairman Board of Trustees, AAOIFI, Shaikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa called the judgement of Federal Shariah Court and subsequent 26th amendment setting a target date for move to Islamic Financial System a monumental decision that will lead to Pakistan becoming a global role model.

He said that the implementation of Islamic Finance is not about transactions, but transformation towards a more robust, proven and time-tested system.

Chairman SECP, Akif Saeed recalled the recent successes in the Islamic Financial Services arena including the emergence of new breed of Islamic Finance organizations, such as Islamic Fin-techs, Islamic Microfinance Institutions, Islamic Real-Estate Investment Trusts and Asset Management Companies among others.

He also highlighted the launch of strategic action plan for move towards Islamic finance by end of 2026 and ongoing work on Islamic Financial legislation as vital for laying a strong foundation for Islamic Financial Services. 

Dr Sami Alsuwailem, Acting Director General of the Islamic Development Bank Institute, Saleem Ullah Deputy Governor State Bank and Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi, Commissioner SECP also addressed the gathering.

After the inaugural session, Sheikh Ebrahim Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa inaugurated the concurrent Expo featuring Islamic Financial Service initiatives from a host of companies currently operating in Pakistan.

The conference produced several important takeaways that will shape the future of Islamic finance in Pakistan and beyond.

A major outcome of the event was the decision to publish a white paper outlining critical reforms and actionable strategies for the development of Islamic capital markets in Pakistan.

The white paper will supplement the efforts outlined in strategic action plan 2024-26 by incorporating learnings and global best practices introduced through the conference.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Governor Bank Lead Hub Market Event From Best Court 26th Amendment

Recent Stories

Russia dishes out lengthy jail terms over Ukraine ..

Russia dishes out lengthy jail terms over Ukraine charges

7 seconds ago
 Solar scheme CM's flagship program: Punjab Informa ..

Solar scheme CM's flagship program: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari

16 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 07 pasia against dollar

Rupee sheds 07 pasia against dollar

3 minutes ago
 SECP hosts second International Islamic Capital Ma ..

SECP hosts second International Islamic Capital Market Conference

3 minutes ago
 SC questions how someone not part of armed forces ..

SC questions how someone not part of armed forces could be tried in military cou ..

51 minutes ago
 European stocks rise after surprise Swiss rate cut

European stocks rise after surprise Swiss rate cut

3 minutes ago
CG COMSTECH congratulates Saudi Arabia on winning ..

CG COMSTECH congratulates Saudi Arabia on winning bid for 2034 FIFA World Cup

3 minutes ago
 Canteen owner bits man's ear over food dispute dur ..

Canteen owner bits man's ear over food dispute during Pushpa 2 screening

1 hour ago
 Islamic finance, capital markets road to macroecon ..

Islamic finance, capital markets road to macroeconomic stability: Federal Minist ..

3 minutes ago
 ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid i ..

ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid in Shadman arson, riots case

1 hour ago
 MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of ..

MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media

2 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ce ..

Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business