Open Menu

SECP-IFSB Workshop Highlights Pakistan's Progress In Islamic Finance Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 07:52 PM

SECP-IFSB workshop highlights Pakistan's progress in Islamic Finance Development

A three-day capacity-building workshop on Islamic Capital Markets, jointly organized by the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) concluded on Friday, highlighting Pakistan's significant progress in developing the Islamic finance industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) A three-day capacity-building workshop on Islamic Capital Markets, jointly organized by the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) concluded on Friday, highlighting Pakistan's significant progress in developing the Islamic finance industry.

The workshop has designed to enhance the capacity of the officials of regulatory and supervisory authorities, said a news release issued here.

Chairman SECP Akif Saeed reiterated its deep commitment to support the continued development and expansion of the Islamic finance industry in Pakistan.

Referring to the historic judgment of the Federal Shariat Court and the government’s commitment to transform the entire financial system in accordance with Shariah principles, he pointed out that SECP has already accelerated its efforts and achieved considerable progress by enabling Islamic finance in all regulated sectors.

The SECP has revamped the Shariah governance framework and also issued guidelines for offering Islamic Financial Services that are enabling industry to achieve many firsts during the year.

These include Shariah certification of the first ever Shariah-compliant REIT schemes, dedicated asset management companies, Islamic income, money market, and equity funds, Islamic pension schemes, Islamic ETFs, an NBFC with buy-now pay-later platform, a stock brokerage house, and a microfinance company.

The regular issuance and listing of GoP Ijarah Sukuk through the stock market is another major breakthrough in the domestic sukuk market achieved during the year.

In addition, the corporate sukuk market in Pakistan is also witnessing renewed interest, however, it is dominated by short-term, privately placed sukuks, and during the year, the SECP approved 30 such sukuks worth Rs 153 billion. (Total 69 Sukuk, with a cumulative amount of Rs. 563.640 billion as of June 30, 2023).

The Chairman emphasized the need to enable the listing of short-term Sukuk as well, so as to expand the investor universe for the issuer as well as the investable universe for the investor.

Head of Islamic Finance at SECP Tariq Naseem expressed gratitude to IFSB and the esteemed trainers for their support in promoting Islamic finance.

He also shared that a comprehensive roadmap for capacity building in Islamic finance has been developed in partnership with IFSB Malaysia, Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) Bahrain, The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) Jeddah, and The Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance (CIEF) Alliance for Islamic Finance.

He said that Pakistan now stands ready to play its pivotal role in fostering an enabling environment for Islamic finance, one that encourages innovation, promotes investor confidence and ensures the integrity and stability of our financial system.

The workshop was attended by officials from the SECP, State Bank of Pakistan SBP, the Ministry of Finance, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX), Central Depository Company (CDC), and National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Jeddah Company Bank Progress Alliance Bahrain Malaysia Pakistan Stock Exchange Money June PMEX Competition Commission Of Pakistan Market All From Government Industry Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Billion Court

Recent Stories

Miner Anglo American rejects BHP's near $39-billio ..

Miner Anglo American rejects BHP's near $39-billion takeover bid

9 minutes ago
 115 held for selling roti at higher rate

115 held for selling roti at higher rate

9 minutes ago
 New Zealand cricket CEO visits PSCA, expresses sat ..

New Zealand cricket CEO visits PSCA, expresses satisfaction over security arrang ..

9 minutes ago
 NAB Lahore holds open court, promises compensation ..

NAB Lahore holds open court, promises compensations for victims

9 minutes ago
 2 injured over money dispute

2 injured over money dispute

9 minutes ago
 At least 10 people killed in Brazil fire: official ..

At least 10 people killed in Brazil fire: officials

5 minutes ago
'Transforming Punjab Agriculture' plan to help dev ..

'Transforming Punjab Agriculture' plan to help develop farm sector on modern lin ..

11 minutes ago
 Chairman PRCS engages in humanitarian collaboratio ..

Chairman PRCS engages in humanitarian collaboration with ambassador of Morocco

5 minutes ago
 US stocks rebound on tech earnings, London hits ne ..

US stocks rebound on tech earnings, London hits new record

9 minutes ago
 Junta-led Burkina Faso suspends BBC, Voice of Amer ..

Junta-led Burkina Faso suspends BBC, Voice of America for two weeks

5 minutes ago
 Saudi to host top Arab, EU diplomats for Gaza talk ..

Saudi to host top Arab, EU diplomats for Gaza talks: officials

9 minutes ago
 ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured during Tehsi ..

ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured during Tehsil Mayor by-elections: DPO Dera

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business