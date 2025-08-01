SECP Ignites Mutual Fund Transformation Through Strategic Initiatives
Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 07:33 PM
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has taken several strategic initiatives to strengthen Pakistan’s mutual funds industry as well as to facilitate market development, enhance investor confidence, improve transparency and promote financial inclusion
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has taken several strategic initiatives to strengthen Pakistan’s mutual funds industry as well as to facilitate market development, enhance investor confidence, improve transparency and promote financial inclusion.
These measures include the registration of the Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP) as a Self-Regulatory Organization (SRO), the approval of a comprehensive Digital Asset Management Companies (Digital AMC) Framework, and the formation of a committee for the development of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in Pakistan, said a press release.
By being recognized as an SRO, MUFAP will now play a pivotal role in industry development, investor education, and self-regulating the business conduct of the mutual fund sector. MUFAP’s expanded mandate includes promoting ethical practices and professional competence within the industry, conducting and sharing research, assisting in the development of industry standards aligned with global best practices, overseeing compliance through inspections, arbitrating disputes, and supporting financial inclusion, investor outreach, and education while implementing measures for investor protection.
Additionally, MUFAP will review constitutive documents such as trust deeds and offering documents, undertake standardized industry documentation and reporting, and ultimately lay the groundwork for a more responsive, transparent, and investor-friendly mutual fund ecosystem.
The approval of the Digital AMC Framework will enable technological innovation, broaden market access, and foster industry growth by reducing entry barriers, expanding retail participation, and providing end-to-end digital access to mutual fund investments.
Furthermore, the committee for ETF development has been tasked with reviewing the existing framework and international best practices to recommend reforms aimed at increasing investor participation and eliminating inefficiencies hindering the growth of this segment.
Recently, the SECP hosted a Mutual Funds Industry Focus Group Session, bringing together key stakeholders and industry professionals. The session gathered input on strategic priorities, including expanding infrastructure finance through mutual funds, enhancing liquidity management and governance, and modernizing distribution models.
It also addressed structural and cultural barriers to women’s financial inclusion and explored the promotion of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) as a tool for disciplined, long-term savings. A White Paper summarizing the session’s outcomes, along with a roadmap for implementing key recommendations, has been approved by the Commission for circulation.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan, Iran pledges to deepen bilateral trade, border cooperation in ministerial talk3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 20256 hours ago
-
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities16 hours ago
-
Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance16 hours ago
-
Gold surge by Rs6,100 to Rs 359,000 per tola19 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan, Pakistan bilateral trade, economic ties consider as top priority: Ambassador of Azerbaij ..19 hours ago
-
Issues of industries in Saggian, surrounding areas must be resolved: LCCI20 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Romania eye stronger trade, strategic cooperation20 hours ago
-
FCCI welcomes historic tariff deal with USA20 hours ago
-
Zero-tolerance policy to be adopted for cleanliness: DC21 hours ago
-
Arbabi proposes establishment of joint border free zone between Iran, Pakistan19 hours ago