Open Menu

SECP Initiates Public Consultation On Simplifying Licensing Process For Online Brokers, Trading Only Brokers

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2023 | 09:47 PM

SECP initiates public consultation on simplifying licensing process for online brokers, trading only brokers

To facilitate the brokerage industry and improve investor participation in the equity market, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has initiated public consultation on simplifying the licensing process for online brokers and trading-only brokers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) To facilitate the brokerage industry and improve investor participation in the equity market, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has initiated public consultation on simplifying the licensing process for online brokers and trading-only brokers.

The public consultation aimed at eliminating the two-stage licensing process for online-only and trading-only brokers, making the application process for licenses significantly easier for applicants, said a press release issued here.

The SECP had recently introduced the concept of a new class of securities brokers, namely “Online Only Brokers." Presently, applicants for the license in the Online Broker or Trading Only Broker category are required to obtain prior permission from SECP, which is followed by company incorporation and finally submitting a license application.

With the amendment, online-only and trading-only brokers will no longer need to obtain this prior permission.

The new process is expected to significantly reduce application processing time and associated cost overheads, thereby facilitating the establishment of such brokerage houses.

Online-only brokers offer significant advantages in terms of considerably improving market participation by exploiting technology and tapping the underserved demographic devoid of conventional brokerage services.

This category is subject to less stringent compliance requirements since a majority of the compliance burden and the custody services are handled by a Professional Clearing Member and the brokers can therefore focus on the core competencies of providing brokerage services and increasing investor base.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Technology Company Market From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Anti-tank mine kills 4 soldiers in Senegal's Casam ..

Anti-tank mine kills 4 soldiers in Senegal's Casamance

3 minutes ago
 Minorities enjoy full religious freedom: Khalil Ge ..

Minorities enjoy full religious freedom: Khalil George

9 minutes ago
 Two persons abducted through honey trap in Hazro

Two persons abducted through honey trap in Hazro

17 minutes ago
 SC adjourns Shaukat Siddiqui's termination case

SC adjourns Shaukat Siddiqui's termination case

17 minutes ago
 Timely elections to strengthen country, improve re ..

Timely elections to strengthen country, improve relations with foreign nations: ..

13 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of DG RDA Saif Anwar’s mother off ..

Funeral prayer of DG RDA Saif Anwar’s mother offered

13 minutes ago
SC issues written order regarding suspension of ju ..

SC issues written order regarding suspension of judgment about army courts

13 minutes ago
 Sindh Police launches groundbreaking E-Sheet App f ..

Sindh Police launches groundbreaking E-Sheet App for streamlined administration

13 minutes ago
 No delay to be tolerated in completion of Abdullah ..

No delay to be tolerated in completion of Abdullahpur Flyover: FDA DG

13 minutes ago
 Rs 52 bln recovered during anti-power theft, recov ..

Rs 52 bln recovered during anti-power theft, recovery drive so far: Senate body ..

8 minutes ago
 LHC sets aside two National Assembly constituencie ..

LHC sets aside two National Assembly constituencies

8 minutes ago
 Commemorative ceremony held in Ankara for martyrs ..

Commemorative ceremony held in Ankara for martyrs of APS Peshawar attack

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business